4 national officers of NPP Alan has openly criticized after resignation

Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyerematen, has in a space of three days held a series on media engagements following his resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

During the interviews, he has serially defended his twin decisions as well as addressing some of the issues that triggered his resignation in the first place.



Alan has also spoken about his over 30 years involvement in the NPP as well as his record especially as a trade minister under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



On the score of party matters, Alan has had cause to mention four national officers and fired direct responses at them over comments they are said to have made about or against his resignation.



GhanaWeb looks at te quartet Alan has had reason to address publicly



Stephen Ntim, National Chairman



Alan, who resigned from the NPP on September 25, 2023 confirmed in an interview on Joy News (September 27) that a meeting had indeed taken place between himself and National Cahriman Stephen Ntim but that the outcome as communicated by the chairman were untrue.



“I don’t like what the National Chairman put out, it is disingenuous, it is very unfortunate. You are chairman of a party, you come to ask about any challenges with what is going on and I told you all the things that have been going on.



“I have had personal conversations with him before and he is aware of that…so I am reinforcing those concerns for your consideration… So, for you now to turn round and come and give a public statement that ‘you came, everything was okay, I find that to be very unfortunate’,” Alan submitted.

Alan goes after Nana B



Speaking in an interview on UTV on September 26, 2023, Alan questioned the gravitas that National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye had in discussing his resignation from the party and related issues.



According to Kyerematen, Nana B does not have the seniority or experience to discuss significant issues like his resignation from the party and the claims he made in relation to it.



"For him, Nana B, when did he join the party? When did Nana B join the party for him to be talking about big issues like this?" he asked.



Alan questions Justin Kodua



The General Secretary of the NPP, in a press conference on September 26, 2023, stated that Alan Kyerematen had not informed the party leadership about his intention to leave the NPP.



In an interview with TV3, Alan Kyerematen challenged the assertion, stating that it was not his responsibility to do so.



"Let us use our executive time to discuss things that will move this country forward. If the general secretary is lamenting over whether I informed him or not, was there a responsibility or requirement on my part to inform them?"

Kyerematen maintained that he had, in various ways, communicated his decision to the party.



"I have written to them that I am exiting from the process to elect our presidential candidate. I wrote to them, and I also gave an indication that at a later point in time, I would inform the public about the role o want to play in politics in Ghana and I have done so.



"I am not sure what the problem is with the general secretary" he stated.



To him, he has a commitment to serving the people of Ghana through politics and he remains resolute in that commitment.



"I am a politician, and I am in politics to serve the people of Ghana. I have done that over the years through the NPP. I have given an indication that for a number of reasons, I am exiting from the party, and I want to appeal directly to the people of Ghana. So, why are we getting into a debate about whether I informed the party? What does that mean to inform the party" he asked.



Alan warns ‘small boy Wontumi’



Alan's first public spat after his resignation announcement was with Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, who is also known as Chairman Wontumi.

“Who brought Wontumi to the party? Today, Wontumi is going round making all kinds of noise. If he has someone to thank, it should be Alan Kyerematen. I’m the one who held his hands to the party. Who is Wontumi?



“There are some things we should not be saying but we have been quiet for too long. I brought Wontumi to the NPP and I brought him to the party for a good reason. He was a small-time businessman. Today, when we are talking about party issues, Wontumi is the one dictating,” he said in Twi.



The presidential hopeful said that he helped make Wontumi, the NPP constituency Chairman for Bosumtwi after he (Wontumi) asked for his help and pledged to support his presidential ambition.



“I held his hand and made him a chairman… After he became chairman, he was always following me, he was more than a chief campaigner… I am saying this to praise because he was smart enough to see that Alan was the one who could guide him into politics.



“But he has to be careful with the things he has been doing for the sake of the future. If someone helps you become somebody don’t take the person for granted,” he added.



Wontumi has hit back at Alan, stating that the former trade minister did not bring him into the NPP.



