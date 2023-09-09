4 options Alan Kyerematen can take after quitting NPP race – Pratt lists

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has outlined four political routes that Alan Kyerematen can take after withdrawing from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Pratt said on Good Morning Ghana earlier this week that Kyerematen, a former trade minister, needed to decide his next step after withdrawing from the race as quickly as possible.



This, he said, will ensure that his energies are not dissipated and that it would also reassure his supporters of what their principal intends to do going forward.



Pratt, however, outlined four of many options he said the former flagbearer hopeful could resort to by way securing or consolidating his political footprints in the party and the country as a whole.



The options are as follows:



a. Withdraw from the party and contest as an independent candidate knowing that he could push the election into a runoff and become kingmaker of Ghana



b. He can put his full weight behind one of the four remaining candidates in the race

c. He can decide not to contest for presidency “and just stay and watch which has its meaning and implications,” Pratt submitted.



d. He can decide to form his own political party



