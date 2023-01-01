4 people killed in fatal accident on New Year's Day

Photo of the buses involved in the fatal accident

Barely 24 hours after Ghana ushered in a new year, four persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred at Takoradi in the Western Region.

The accident happened when two buses collided.



According to 3news.com, the buses involved are a Republic of Liberia registered sprinter bus with registration number, LB-B11992 and an Assemblies Of God bus with registration number GT 4481-22.



The reports added that the Assemblies of God bus had some church members onboard, from Accra heading towards Asankragwa whilst the sprinter was moving in the opposite direction.



An eyewitness recounting what happened, the sprinter had overtaken many vehicles at top speed and whilst negotiating a curve at New Apostolic Junction in Kojokrom, it collided with the bus.



“The yellow bus had loaded church members who went for camp meeting at Accra. Whilst returning to Asankragwa, it collided with the sprinter vehicle. The driver is the Assemblies of God bus was unstable when I arrived here”, Kofi Amoah, an eyewitness indicated.

Four persons (males) who were in the Liberian sprinter bus have been confirmed dead with many in critical condition.



Passengers in the Ghanaian bus sustained minor injuries and have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



It took the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service and Police to assist the situation.



