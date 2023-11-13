4 persons including bank manager, 3-month-old baby crushed to death in gruesome accident

The remains of the Pontiac Vibe private car involved in an accident on the Akroso-Asamankese road

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

Four (4) people are said to have died while 11 others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Akroso-Asamankese road.



The accident, which occurred at about 4 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023, involved a white Toyota Hiace with registration number GM 3150-13 carrying about fifteen passengers from Bantama, a suburb of Akim Akroso in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region.



The Toyota Hiace is said to have collided head-on with a Pontiac Vibe private car with registration number GG 3528-14 travelling from Asamankese to Achiase.



An eyewitness attributing the cause of the accident to a tyre burst explained that the tyre of the Pontiac Vibe said to speeding and being driven by the manager of the South-Birim Rural Bank and Achiase, Emmanuel Asiedu, burst.

The impact of the burst resulted in the vehicle losing control and subsequently crashing into the Toyota Hiace, killing the banker instantly.



Three passengers in the other vehicle including the infant also lost their lives with the others sustaining various degrees of injury.



The injured were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital's morgue for preservation.