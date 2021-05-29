4 policemen in critical condition after being involved in a gory accident

The mangled service vehicle

Four police officers on routine duties have been involved in a gory accident at Kpandai in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

According to police sources available to MyNewsGh.com, the accident happened with the service vehicle with registration number GP-271.



The police indicate that on 28th May 2021 at about 5 pm Constable Solomon Gyesie was driving from Tamale to Kpandai and on reaching a section of the road at Balai near Kpandai, lost control of the steering as a result of poor visibility from rain and veered off the road resulting in the accident.



All occupants on board the vehicle including, Detective Lance Corporal Jacob Akuaku James Konaku, Constables Batamia Wisdom, Nlabam Christopher and Eliasu Mohamed sustained degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Kpandai ECG and Polyclinic respectively for treatment.

All the occupants are in stable condition receiving treatment at the hospitals.



However, the mangled service vehicle has since been towed to the Kpandai District Police station.