4 suspects accused of stealing food items in Atebubu remanded for one week

Correspondence from Bono East

Four suspects accused of stealing food items belonging to some Senior High Schools in Atebubu in the Bono East Region have been remanded for one week.



The four suspects were remanded into police custody when they appeared before the Atebubu Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Joseph Twumasi on Thursday 27, 2023.



The suspects; Bawa Awudu Moro, 42 years old, Nana Opoku Mensah,46 years, Bajah John, 39 years old and Micheal Aboagye, 45 years old, are to reappear in court on May 4, 2023.



Presenting the facts before the court, Chief Supertenindent Abanga Ceaser, pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons to enable the police to carry out their investigations, a plea that was opposed by the lawyer for the accused persons, Mike Bosea.



But the magistrate after listening to both arguments ordered them to be remanded for one week.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, May 21, 2023, following a tip-off after a series of theft cases concerning food items belonging to Senior High Schools in the area.



A total of 10 bags of rice, 25 bags of beans, 50 bags of 50kg maize, and 25 liters of cooking oil were seized from the residence of one of the suspects who was subsequently arrested.



The Municipal Chief Executive for the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality, Edward Owusu, who led the police to arrest one of the suspects disclosed that the arrest has vindicated the government’s position of timely supply of food items to all Senior High Schools in the country.



“The government has always maintained that food items are sent to the schools but people were challenging on partisan lines so I am happy that the arrest of the suspects has vindicated the government”.