4 vehicles involved in dangerous collision on UPSA-Presec road

There is a heavy traffic jam currently on the UPSA-Legon road due to a collision between four vehicles.
According to a commentary on social media, one of the wheels of a red Mercedes-Benz left its hub and rolled to the other side of the road when the driver was trying to turn towards the UPSA hostel route.
The rolled tyre distracted the driver of a black KIA Matiz, who crashed into a Sprinter and a taxi.
Photos on social media show badly damaged vehicles, but GhanaWeb can’t confirm if there were any casualties.
TWI NEWS
See the tweet below:
UPSA junction. Please be careful. pic.twitter.com/paJaxfLC8z— Yaw (@theyawofosu) October 2, 2023
BAJ/OGB
