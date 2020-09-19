4 vehicles, one motorcycle involved in accident on Kumasi road

File photo

Four vehicles and a motorcycle have been mangled after they were involved in a near-gory road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

According to the Daily Graphic newspaper, the accident occurred between Konongo and the Bomfa Junction of the highway on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



“The vehicles include a Metro bus, a truck and two minibuses all loaded with passengers.



“No serious injuries or deaths were recorded during the crash apart from a passenger who was injured in the leg and was taken to the hospital,” the online portal of the state-owned newspaper.

The accident resulted in heavy vehicular traffic, on that section, taking the intervention of two military personnel who arrived at the scene to direct traffic.



"No police personnel were at the scene at the time Graphic Online arrived around 10:40 am," the news portal reported.

