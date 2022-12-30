0
4-year-old girl defiled by man, 50, at Kasoa

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A four-year-old girl has been left traumatized after she was defiled by a 50-year-old man at Kasoa Adam Nana in Awutu Senya East Municipal in the Central Region.

The suspect, Bro. George is said to have lured the little girl to come for her Christmas gift at his house and then defiled her.

The victim as innocent as she is happily went to the suspect’s house and was defiled. He then warned her not to inform anyone about her ordeal.

An elder sister of the victim, Mary Amoah noticed a change in her walking and also found blood oozing from her vagina.

She questioned the victim over the issue and she revealed that the suspect had defiled her.

Mary Amoah disclosed to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the little girl has been left traumatized as she gets afraid whenever an elderly man comes near her including her father.`

The victim’s family has appealed to the Inspector General of Police to seek justice for the victim after the suspect was arrested by Kasoa Divisional Police command but released a day after his arrest.

