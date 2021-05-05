4-year-old girl found beheaded, body parts missing

The deceased Benedicta Owusu Sarpong

A 4-year-old girl, Benedicta Owusu Sarpong, who was reported to have gone missing on April 27, 2021, at Offinso in the Ashanti Region has been found murdered with her head and other body parts missing.

Her disfigured body was dumped at a refuse site.



According to an account by Jilo Nketiah on Twitter, the family of the deceased have identified the body as that of their daughter who had gone missing about a week ago.



The girl also named Afia Adepa was found in the clothes she was last seen wearing, a white t-shirt and skirt.



“4-year-old girl that went missing in Offinso last week found dead at a refuse dump today. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Mr Nketia wrote in a Twitter post on May 4, 2021.

“She was found beheaded. Family identified her by the clothes she was wearing when she got missing. Bro something needs to be done about all these disappearances and kidnappings. It’s getting out of hand,” he added.



Reacting to the unfortunate news, some persons have suggested that the deceased might have been murdered for money ritual purposes. They have charged the Ghana Police Service to ensure that they tighten security in the various communities across the country.



In April this year, two teenagers were arrested at Kasoa in the Central Region for killing an eleven-year-old boy for money rituals.



