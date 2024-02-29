4 years now, the curriculum has changed yet no textbooks are available for students and teachers – Mahama jabs

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has slammed the government for not providing textbooks to students despite revising the basic education curriculum years ago.

The former president lamented that the failure of the government to provide textbooks for our schools is hindering educational equity.



Mr. Mahama made the remarks while addressing the Ghana National Association of Private Schools Week launch under the theme, “2024 Elections: The Private Education Manifesto.”

“I believe I am who I am because my father gave me a good foundation to attend Achimota Primary School to become what I have become.”



“But you cannot say so for a child in the rural school who probably doesn’t get the same opportunity. And so we need to look at the equity in the education system and see how we can improve investment in poor rural schools. Some of them have no chairs and curriculum has changed. Four years now, the curriculum has changed yet no textbooks are available for students and teachers,” he said.