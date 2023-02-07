5
40 Ejuraman SHS students injured after collapse of makeshift dining hall

Ejuraman SHS Accident.jpeg Five of the students have suffered multiple fractures

Tue, 7 Feb 2023

About 40 students of the Ejuraman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have sustained varying degrees of injuries following the collapse of a makeshift structure serving as a dining hall.

The incident according to a report by Myjoyonline.com occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a rainfall.

The collapse of the structure resulted in five of the students suffering multiple fractures.

The five according to the report are currently in intensive care.

The Ejura-Sekyeredumasi Municipal Fire Commander, Isaac Adu Yaw, suspects that the structure collapsed due to weakness brought about by torrential rains recorded in the area last Friday.

“To avoid any interference over there we have cordoned the place. We don’t want anyone to go there until further investigations to find the cause of the disaster and make recommendations. But so far we have recorded 40 people who have been injured.

“Five of them have had multiple fractures and are receiving intensive care treatment. The injuries of the 35 are being managed, so everything is under control.

“The health workers are doing their utmost best to ensure everyone is safe,” he said.

GA/SARA

