40 NPP MPs accompany Bawumia to Kpembi by bus for late Lepowura’s funeral

Npp Bawumia Jawula Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with some NPP MPs

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is on his way to Kpembi for the funeral of the late Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula.

The Vice President is also captured being accompanied by 40 Members of Parliament (MPs), who were seen seated in a bus from the Tamale Airport to Kpembi in the Savanah Region.

Some of the Members of Parliament captured are the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Shiela Bartels, Mustapha Yussif, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Habib Iddrisu, Dr. Prince Armah, and Steven Jalulah, among others.

The late Lepowura Alhaji Jawula, who was the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, died in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America, on January 21, 2023.

In line with Islamic practice, the veteran football administrator and politician was buried in the United States on Sunday, January 22.

The former chairman of the Ghana Football Association would have clocked 74 years old in May.

He held the affairs of Ghana football from 1997 to 2001. His reign saw the U-17 team place 2nd and 3rd in the 1997 and 1999 World Cups, respectively, and the U-20 team place 2nd in the 2001 World Cup edition.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee, a CAF Interclub Committee member, and a board member of GPL side A Real Tamale United.

