40 Police Chief Inspectors sue IGP over denied promotions

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

A group of 40 Police Chief Inspectors within the Ghana Police Service have taken legal action against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare over what they perceive as an unjustifiable refusal to promote them.

According to a report by Graphic Online, a writ has been filed at the High Court in Kumasi on behalf of these police officers.



They argue that they have been left out of a series of promotions initiated by the service, which aimed to grant special amnesty to police officers who obtained degrees before 2020, following their enrollment into the service.



Despite dedicating between 25 to 30 years in service, the police administration has promoted their junior colleagues under the same amnesty but has declined to provide them with access to the Police Academy to facilitate their promotions to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).



The 40 plaintiffs are seeking a court order that compels the IGP and other defendants to elevate their ranks, offer them direct entry to the Police Academy, and compensate for their loss of income due to the denial of promotions.

