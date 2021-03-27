40 pregnant teens receive entrepreneurial skills

The 40 beneficiaries acquired various skills; including shampoo, shower gel, fascinator etc

Mine Builders Africa (MBA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the auspice of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Programme (NEIP), has organised intensive vocational skills training programme for some selected youth in Aboadze-Abuesi in the Shama District.

The five-day programme on the theme: "Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 related Pregnancies among school girls and young women," was in partnership with the Ghana Congress Evangelisation Women Ministry (GHACOE) and the Assembly Members of the communities.



It was to equip the youth with business and entrepreneurial skills to save them from becoming social misfits in society.



The 40 beneficiaries acquired various skills; including shampoo, shower gel, fascinator, Pastries, Yoghurt and Banana Ice cream making and were awarded certificates of participation and start-up kits.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Michael Rockson Nkrumah, President of MBA, said the NGO hoped to train the youth, especially teenage school girls who were pregnant due to the socio-economic pressures of COVID-19 to acquire the needed entrepreneurial skills.



The training, he said, would help them to become self-sufficient since beneficiaries would be given start-up packages, including materials and some capital to help them start their businesses.

Nana Kojo Kwafo, a facilitator at MBA, explained that aside from giving the beneficiaries the requisite entrepreneurial skills, they were also taught soft business skills, which included identifying problems associated with the business, book-keeping, marketing survey and sales.



This, he said, would help them succeed in whatever skills they have acquired and indicated that they have monitoring teams that would guide and monitor the progress of the businesses of the beneficiaries.



Mrs Georgina Quayson, Director of GHACOE, admonished the beneficiaries not to be swayed by the predicaments associated with teenage pregnancy, but endeavour to put the skills acquired into effective use and encouraged others to take advantage of such opportunities.



Mrs Agnes Nachinab of Ghana Congress and Evangelisation Ministry (GACO) and coordinator for the programme said the programme has come at an appropriate time to mitigate the socio-economic burden on young pregnant girls.



The Assembly Members for Aboadze-Abuesi, Mr Emmanuel Avevor and Mr Ezekiel Acquah, appealed for support from the Shama District Assembly to continue with the programme to alleviate the sufferings of the youth, especially teenage girls.

Ms Regina Mensah, an 18-year-old pregnant woman and a beneficiary thanked the organisers and pledged to put the skills acquired into good use to benefit her.



Ms Ekua Amissah, a 22- year-old journalist with Ankobra FM and beneficiary of the programme, lauded the organisers for the programme and explained that her dream of acquiring vocational and entrepreneurial skills had come true despite her journalism profession.



Ms Amissah said she was determined to set up her own confectionery business with the aim of training others who might express interest to learn entrepreneurial skills.