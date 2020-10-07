40-year-old Ghanaian man assumes top position in Germany Red Cross

A German of Ghanaian descent has assumed the high office of Managing Director of Deutsches Rotes Kreuz (DRK), synonymous of German Red Cross Society in the Region of Vorderpfarz in the State of Rhineland Palatinate, Germany.

Carlo Bansah,40, an Information Technology (IT) Specialist who also studied Business Management at higher level, took office at the welfare organisation’s headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany on Wednesday 9th September 2020.



Until his elevation to the current position, Bansah has been head of the DRC Rescue Service Vorderpfalz since 2017 having previously served as Project Controller with the organization.



He adds to the number prominent Ghanaians and people of Ghanaian descent abroad who had served and are serving in higher capacities and positions in many international organisations globally.



The DRK employs around 230 people in refugee work, youth work as well as social station and a nursing home. Bansah comes on board as a leader already anchored in the scheme of affairs in the Red Cross Organisation with a network in the region, according to the President of the DRK District Association in Vorderpfarz, Willi Dorfer.

Accepting the challenging role, he thanked the employers for the trust reposed in him and looked forward to the new and diverse tasks. He particularly thanked his predecessor, Michael Kurz, who entrusted him with a vibrant Welfare Association with 150 years of history and sustainable structures.



He also assured to team up with the principal staff and the volunteers to develop the District Association in an innovative and sustainable way. As Managing Director, Bansah’s responsibilities will involve 150 active helpers and more than 100 Red Cross Staffers. He also heads the DRK-Altenhilfe Vorderpfarz, a modern service company in the care of the elderly. He is thus responsible for approximately 230 people and about 2,800 customers of the company.



Carlo Bansah was born in Ludwigshafen to a Ghanaian father, a well- known Development Chief Domiciled in Ludwigshafen in Germany, Chief Konig Cephas Bansah, a native of Gbi Traditional Area in the Hohoe district in the Volta Region of Ghana.



Bansah takes after his father who has been honoured severally for his many years of voluntary service in Ghana and Lugwigshafen.

Source: Nii Ofori Quaye, Contributor