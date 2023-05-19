40-year-old man abducts, sexually molests girl 10

File photo

A 10-year-old girl has been sexually molested by a 40-year-old man at Anaji Queen of Peace near Takoradi.

The man, who has been identified as just Thomas is a mason by profession, and is reported to have abducted the girl for six days.



Dailyguidenetwork.com reports that Thomas locked the little girl in his room and only allowed her out when he returns from work.



In an interview, the father of the victim, Confidence Fiadzo, commended the police for their swift intervention in arresting the suspect.



He indicated that he had just moved into the area with his children from Mpatado.



According to him, in the early morning of Saturday, May 6, 2023, his 10-year-old daughter decided to go and fetch water from a well at Anaji Queen of Peace, which is about 10 minutes’ walk from their new residence, and did not return.

He added that he realised his daughter was not returning home, so he asked her siblings to follow up.



“They combed all the area, including the location of the well and all uncompleted buildings, but they could not find my daughter,” he said.



He added that after failing to find her, he reported the case to the police and made some radio announcements, and published her photograph on social media.



Mr. Fiadzo told DAILY GUIDE that a female neighbour of the suspect later saw the little girl come out of the man’s room.



According to the neighbour, because “the man did not have a wife or a child, she became suspicious after seeing the little girl coming out of his room. So she reported the case to the Anaji police,” Dailyguide added.

The police rushed to the place, rescued the girl and arrested the suspect, and called the father to inform him.



They later directed the father to send her daughter to the hospital for an examination, and it was there that the doctors confirmed that the little girl was sexually molested by the suspect.



The suspect is currently at the Kwesimintsim Police Station assisting with investigations.



