40-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling minor and infecting her with HIV

File photo

A man in his 40s is being held by the police for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in Yeji.

The suspect, named Alhassan Kambala, is claimed to be a contractor who works on the roads in Gushegu.



According to the information available, the suspect reportedly defiled the minor in January 2023.



According to her father, the minor contracted TB and HIV as a result of the encounter.

The suspect allegedly frightened the young girl, threatening her with death if she revealed the incident to anybody.



As a result, she remained mute about the horrible encounter until her family recognised her declining health.



Awuni Tia, the victim’s father, is seeking justice.