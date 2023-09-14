40-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling minor to death

File photo

A forty-year-old guy is accused of defiling a minor, who died in the process.

Kwabena Larbi, the suspect, is currently in police custody, assisting with their investigation.



According to Zakaria Duada, who reported the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the man allegedly enticed the minor into his room on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and defiled her.



After the incident, the minor reportedly died.



The suspect, upon discovering the minor’s death, rushed out and began shouting for help.



He then went on to see a woman and told her that the minor came to him and said she was having bad headaches and needed to relax so she could go home when the rain stopped.

A woman who disbelieved the narration called for help, prompting some residents to rush to the scene.



The man repeated the same story he had told the woman when asked about the incident.



He claimed to have given the minor paracetamol and stepped out to fetch water for her to drink, as she had already chewed it.



But to his surprise, the minor had died.



He said the police arrived at the scene to find a minor with blood stains in her pants, indicating a potential sexual assault.

Zakaria claimed that the minor’s body contained substances suspected to be semen.



He stated that some residents attempted to assault the suspect, but the police intervened.



The police have confirmed that the suspect has confessed to defiling a minor after being interrogated, Zakria added.