40-year-old man kills wife at Ofoase Kokoben; police arrest him, retrieve wife's body from bush

He wrapped the body and dumped it in a bush after killing her wife

Source: GNA

The Bekwai Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife.

Stephen Appiah, the suspect, was said to have hit the head of the wife, Afua Abrefi, multiple times against a wall, leading to her death instantly on Monday.



He then wrapped the body and dumped it in a bush after the act.



However, family members and friends became suspicious about the conspicuous disappearance of Abrefi and alerted the police, who arrested Appiah yesterday.



The suspect, when arrested, confessed to the killing of the wife and led the police to where he had dumped the body and it was retrieved.



The body has since been deposited at the mortuary after the necessary inventories were taken.

It was not known what really pushed the suspect to commit the act.



A police source at Bekwai, which confirmed the incident, said investigations had started.



According to the source, the incident took place at Ofoase Kokoben in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



At the time of filing this report, the police were preparing to put the suspect before the court.



In another tragic incident, a 22-year-old unemployed man, Godknows Tamakloe, has been remanded in police custody for allegedly aiding the murder of one David Korbla Klutsey, also aged 22 at Agbozume in the Ketu South of the Volta Region.

Godknows, a resident of Agbozume, on October 20, 2022, allegedly aided his stepbrother, a suspect, Remember Tamakloe (now at large), to stab the victim during a scuffle over GH¢30.



David later died on October 23 while receiving treatment at a hospital.



Police Chief Inspector Esperance Agbo, prosecuting, told the Agbozume Magistrate’s Court, presided over by Mr Issah Iddrisu, that Remember sold a mobile phone to Klutsey at a price which Klutsey had made part-payment, leaving a balance of GH¢30.00.



He said Remember and Godknows went to Klutsey for the money and a fight ensued between them during which Klutsey slapped Godknows, who fell to the ground.



Chief Inspector Agbo said God knows, managed to grab Klutsey from behind and Remember stabbed him.

Prosecutor said Remember managed to escape from the scene but Godknows was arrested and sent to the police station, while the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he died after a few days.



Godknows, who was initially arraigned on October 23, 2022, is expected to make his fourth court appearance on December 20.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sacred Heart Hospital morgue, Abor, pending autopsy.