400 houses sitting on water way to be demolished in Kumasi

Kumasi flood - File photo

Four hundred houses have been identified to be sitting on waterways within the Kumasi metropolis.

Parts of Kumasi continue to experience flooding anytime there is a downpour.



The situation leads to the destruction of properties and sometimes loss of lives.



The perennial flooding has been attributed to the poor drainage system and indiscriminate building on waterways.



To address the issue, the ministry of works and housing is offering to support city authorities demolish such structures.



Sector minister, Francis Asenso Boakye said the move forms part of its quest to bring an end to perennial flooding.



Together with his technical team at the ministry, they toured some flood-prone areas and inspected drainage systems at Asafo, Danyame, TUC, Adiembra, and Atafoa among others.

“We have a lot to do regarding drainage in Kumasi. Government has shown some commitment to improve the drainage systems by injecting 230 million cedis as at the end of 2020 but more has to be done”



The minister expressed worry over indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drains and haphazard building on waterways.



“If this issue of flooding to going to be addressed, then we must put a stop on dumping waste in drainages and building on waterways. We are ready to support KMA demolish all the 400 house blocking the free flow of water in the metropolis”.



Visit to Manhyia Palace



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the ministry of works and housing to find a lasting solution towards perennial flooding in the country.



He described as alarming the devastation caused by the flood in Kumasi.

“Most of the drainage systems have been choked due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse. People also blatantly build on waterways whilst duty bearers look unconcerned. This prevents the free flow of water thereby causing flooding after every downpour.



“As a ministry, it is within your mandate to find a lasting solution to the flood”



The Asantehene made the remarks when the sector minister, Francis Asenso Boakye and his technical team paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.



“Steps are being initiated to improve drainage systems across the country especially flood-prone areas. This is geared towards addressing the issue of flood”, the minister told Asantehene.



The works and housing minister and his technical team are on a 3-day working visit to the Ashanti region to engage stakeholders and find a lasting solution to flooding.