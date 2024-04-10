$40m donated drugs locked up at port: CSO networks appeal for president’s intervention

Convener of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network, Er­nest Amoabeng Ortsin

The Coalition of CSO Networks in HIV, Tuberculosis (TB), and Malaria is calling on Presi­dent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist in the clearing of locked-up Global Fund-donated health care items at Tema Port, valued at over US$40 million.

These items, including Antiret­rovirals (ARVs), TB medications and Malaria treatments, have been locked up since May 2023, causing critical shortages at health facilities nationwide.



At a press briefing in Accra, yesterday, convener of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network, Mr Er­nest Amoabeng Ortsin, described the situation as dire as it had re­sulted in unnecessary loss of lives, prompting urgent action to avert a looming public health emergency.



He said, “Global Fund has been a crucial supporter of Ghana’s health initiatives, contributing over US$1.2 billion since 2002.”



“Despite their consistent aid, the government is demanding exor­bitant taxes and port charges for clearing the donated commodities, contrary to the Framework Agree­ment exempting such charges,” Mr Ortsin said.



Efforts by a 12-member Global Fund delegation in March 2024, he said, failed to resolve the impasse, leading to the suspension of all future commodity shipments until the current issue was resolved.

According to Mr Ortsin, the consequences were grave, as hun­dreds of thousands of Ghanaians rely on Global Fund donations for life-saving medications.



“For instance, more than 250,000 individuals living with HIV depend on Global Fund-spon­sored ARVs. Furthermore, the country’s health sector stands to lose additional support from the Global Fund if such issues are not checked,” he added.



Mr Ortsin mentioned that Gha­na faced another issue regarding its commitment to co-finance Grant Cycle Seven (GC7) of the Global Fund.



Explaining, he said as per the agreement, Ghana must contribute 15 per cent of the US$248 million grant, approximately US$45 mil­lion, to support health initiatives.



However, the required commit­ment, he said, had not been met yet, jeopardising future funding and threatening progress towards ending the three diseases by 2030.

He revealed that in response to these critical challenges, the group was planning a public demonstra­tion to demand immediate action from the government.



He called on all CSO activists and concerned citizens to join the demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, starting at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, at 7am.



The demonstration, he said would proceed through Ako Adjei Interchange to Jubilee House and later to Parliament via Liberation Circle, Accra.



“The urgency of addressing these issues cannot be overstated, as lives hang in the balance due to bureaucratic impasses and funding gaps,” Mr Ortsin added.