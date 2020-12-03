41% of women in politics victims of gender-based violence – Report

Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) report launched

Findings from research conducted by the Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has revealed that generally, 41 percent of women in politics have suffered several forms of gender-based violence in the course of their political activities.

According to the findings, 44 percent of women involved in politics have experienced verbal violence and 50.8 percent have encountered emotional/psychological violence.



Also, 23.7 percent of women in politics have suffered sexual violence in their political life while 69 percent have not faced any forms of gender-based violence in the political terrain yet.



The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) launched the research report on “Violence Against Women Within Political Parties” on Tuesday, 1 December 2020.

The research focused on the operations, structures, and processes of major political parties in Ghana.



One hundred women were selected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention’s People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Congress (PNC), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), who raised issues about impediments women face in politics and governance in Ghana.