41 people arrested for flouting coronavirus protocols

Police at Mankessim in the Central region on Saturday arrested forty-one people in a second-time operation to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols including the wearing of masks.

The suspects comprising thirty-three (33) males and eight (8) females are being screened as part of police investigations, according to Divisional Commander at Mankessim Assistant Commissioner of Police Owoahene Adjei Acheampong.



“They[the suspects] were seen not wearing nose masks, so we brought them here. We are yet to decide their fate. Others are first time offenders but others would be processed for the court,” the police chief told dailymailghm.com.



With a population of over 26,000, Mankessim has yet reported any new COVID-19 case, according to figures provided by the Ghana Health Service.

“We are moving to all the Divisions to enforce this law. From here we are moving to the other parts of the Division to continue with this exercise especially during market days”, he said.



The Central Region has so far reported 217 new cases sending the region’s caseload to 2,417.