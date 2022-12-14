1
41-year-old Nigerian woman jailed 5 years for human, sex trafficking

Lagos Cracks Down On Sex Offenders By Publishing Details. Jail. Prison 610x400.jpeg File Photo

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Tamale Circuit Court has sentenced a Tamale-based Nigerian, Favour Blessing, to five years in prison.

The woman was sentenced for engaging in forced prostitution and human trafficking.

The 41-year-old, when she appeared before the court prayed for forgiveness.

However, Presiding Judge, His Honour Alexander Oworae, declined her plea.

According to the Judge, the sentence will also serve as a disincentive, to persons who are engaged in human trafficking.

He, therefore, slapped the woman with a five-year sentence.

Police investigation disclosed the woman was arrested when she chased one of her victims, also a Nigerian, on the streets of Tamale, Sunday, 4 December 2022, for disobeying her orders.

The victim went to seek refuge with a good Samaritan who coincidentally was a Police Officer.

Upon investigations, it was found out that the Nigerian woman had been trafficking people to Ghana from Nigeria.

She did so under the guise of finding them jobs here in Ghana.

However, on reaching Ghana, she forced her victims to engage in prostitution.

