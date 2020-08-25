Politics

‘419’ Akufo-Addo gov’t added Rotary Club projects to its achievements – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer, NDC

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said the Akufo-Addo administration has added projects initiated and fully funded by private persons as part of its infrastructural achievements.

He also said thousands of projects initiated by former President John Mahama have also been “stolen” by the current government.



This situation, he said, smacks of a “419” government taking credit for other people’s hard-earned achievements.



During the launch of NPP’s manifesto over the weekend, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia enumerated a number of projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government to press home a demand for a second term.



Prior to the manifesto launch, the Vice President at a Town Hall Meeting at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra on Tuesday, August 18 said over 17,000 infrastructural projects have been initiated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Dr Bawumia said the government adopted a two-face approach towards these projects in order to benefit all Ghanaians.

But speaking to journalists at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Monday, August 24, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said: “There are equably thousands of Mahama and privately-owned projects that have been appropriated by the 419 Akufo-Addo government.



“Stolen project Number 1: Ongoing construction of two 6-unit classroom blocks with auxiliaries, boreholes and 10-seater micro flush toilet at Sonase Kwabenden in the Tain District.



“This project was fully-funded and executed by the Rotary Club, it is not a Government of Ghana protect.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.