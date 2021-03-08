420 Health workers in Bono East Region infected with coronavirus

Health workers in their protective gears

More than 400 health workers in the Bono East Region have contracted the coronavirus disease in the last two months, Health authorities in the region have revealed.

Out of a total of 1,191 positive cases in the region, 420 are health workers.



A total of 408 positive cases were recorded in the months of January and February 2021.



The Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng explained that the region recorded 788 positive cases during the first wave within a period of seven months.

However, the second wave of the outbreak from January to February 2020 (two months) has seen the region recording 408 cases which is almost half of what the region got for seven months.



Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng attributed the increasing number of cases in the area to the increase in test amongst health workers and the neglect of COVID-19 safety protocols by some residents.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases stand at 4,866 with 647 deaths as of the morning of March 8, 2021.