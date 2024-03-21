43-year-old father of 5 commits suicide over hardship

File photo

A 43-year-old commercial driver has reportedly committed suicide over economic hardship at North Suntreso in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Kwabena Owusu, according to residents, hanged himself with a sponge in his bathroom.



The wife of the deceased, Vida Pokuaa, disclosed to OTEC News Reporter Nana Akwasi Acheampong that the sad incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.



She revealed that she had a normal conversation with her husband prior to the incident, adding that she was taken aback when she saw her husband hanging a few minutes later in the bathroom.

"I was going to the bathroom when I saw my husband hanging. I tried to get him out of the hanging sponge, but he was too heavy for me, so I rushed out for help; unfortunately, he was already gone when I got help from some passersby," she said.



Meanwhile, some residents in the area revealed that the father of five had been complaining of economic hardship after losing his job.



They added that they suspect he might have committed the act due to economic hardship.