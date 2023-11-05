432kms of roads constructed in Volta Region unprecedented – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed that his Government, since assuming office in January 2017, has constructed an four hundred and thirty-two kilometres of roads, a feat he describes as unprecedented.

The roads include, amongst others, the completion of the dualization of the 22km Ho main road, the 30km Have to Kpando road, the upgrading of the Golokwati -Wli road, resealing of the 15km Asikuma junction to Ho road, regravelling of the 30km Frankadua to Adidome road and the surfacing of the 17.8km Matse-Klave and Lume Atsiame-Avetokoe roads.



Some of the others are the asphaltic overlay on 15km of town roads in Hohoe; bitumen surfacing of the 15.6km Akwetey-Adaklu-Waya feeder road; bitumen surfacing of Bume-Danyigba-Anfoega road; Danyigba Town Roads, Dra-Sabadu road, and Bume-Agata road; bitumen surfacing of the 12km Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe road; as well as the bitumen surfacing of the 9.7km Mafi-Adadepo, Wute/Yorkitikpo and Kpoviadzi feeder roads; bitumen surfacing of the 9.7km Liati Agbonyira-Fodome-Ahor road; and the upgrading of 2.5 km Klefe town roads.



President Akufo-Addo made this known when he joined the Chiefs and people of the Anlo Stateat a grand durbar to mark the celebration of the 2023 edition of the historic Hogbetsotso festival, on Saturday, 4th November 2023, at Anloga in the Volta region.



According to President Akufo-Addo, work is also steadily ongoing on the 5.3km Ho By-Pass dualisation project which stands at 37% complete, as is work on the upgrading of 8km of selected roads in Ketu South, which is 48% complete.



Touching on the Eastern Corridor Roads, the President noted that the work that has been undertaken are in sharp contrast to what had been done at the end of 2016, which saw only 135km of Eastern Corridor Roads, representing 27%, in good condition before he came into office.

“As at the end of 2022, 366 kilometres, that is 74% of the Corridor had improved from poor to good state. This has had a positive impact on the movement of goods and people along the corridor,” he added.



The President noted further Government has cancelled the contracts awarded to contractors working on the Aflao – Denu – Dzodze – Ave Afiadenyigba – Ave Dakpa – Ho Road; Denu – Havedzi – Keta road; Srogbe – Anyanui road; Agortoe Junction – Tregbui – Adutor road; Anyako – Seva road; and the Weta – Metsrikasa road.



He explained that “most of the contractors, however, failed to carry out the works. The Ministry of Roads and Highways has, thus, decided to terminate the current contracts and re-package them for award. In the short term, the mobile maintenance unit of the Ghana Highway Authority will be deployed to undertake emergency maintenance of the very critical sections of these roads.”



In addition to these, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that government has also secured funding of US$89 million from the African Development Bank towards the construction of the 29.35 km Asutsuare Junction – Volivo road, the 39.2 km Dufor Adidome- Asikuma Junction Road, the 23.9km Asutsuare Junction-Aveyime road, and two (2) Interchanges at Dufor Adidome and Asikuma Junction.



Procurement processes, he explained, are currently on-going and work expected to start by the first quarter of 2024.