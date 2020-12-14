44 killed through accidents during 2020 electioneering activities – NRSA

Strangely, the 2016 general election also recorded the same figure

The National Road Safety Authority(NRSA) has disclosed that 44 people were killed through road traffic accidents during the 2020 electioneering campaign.

Strangely, the 2016 general election also recorded the same figure.



“Before the voting day itself, quite a number of crashes were related to political party membership and leadership, some of them even lost their lives. After the declaration of results we had a couple of crashes, people jubilated and I can remember that we were very emphatic on the jubilation aspect that when results are declared in the past we have seen people jubilating beyond control. The kind of jubilation is such that if we don’t control it then we come up with this kind of figures,” David Osafo Adonteng, Director of Planning & Programmes of the NRSA told joy FM.



Barely two weeks to the election, six supporters of the opposition NDC party died on November 21, 2020 while several others were injured in a bloody accident at Frante, in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region

They lost their lives as they traveled to Ejura to meet the party’s Flagbearer, John Mahama who was on a campaign tour of the region.



The accident reportedly happened when the truck-load of supporters was crossed by a motorcycle resulting in the driver losing control of the truck.