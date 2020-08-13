Regional News

45 research assistants of NCCE undergo training

The Research, Gender and Equality Department of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a training programme to equip 45 Research Assistants of the institution from the Southern sector.

The participants drawn from five regions in the southern sector of the country were trained to prepare them for the "End line survey on the state of corruption, public accountability and Environmental Governance in Ghana’’.



The end line survey is to interview over 4000 respondents in 108 Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts across all 16 regions of the country.



The project is being sponsored by the European Union (EU)with other stakeholders.



Addressing participants at the training, Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, the Deputy Director of NCCE in Charge of Operations advised the participants not to sit at the comfort of their homes or go outside the areas they were assigned.



He said the project seeks good and factual data coming from the right location that could be verified and encouraged the participants to gather data that reflect the true picture on the ground.

He explained that the exercise would enhance the public education and engagement of the staff of NCCE.



Dr Henrietta Asante-Sarpong, the Director of Research, Gender, and Equality at the NCCE said the end line survey would seek to look at the progress made on the key indicators of the project on reduction of corruption and promotion of better environmental practices.



She said they would seek to assess how the NCCE had performed on educating the citizenry on issues to eschew corruption and educating them to practice better environmental hygiene.



Dr Asante-Sarpong stated that prosecuting corrupt persons had been one of the key issues that most people raised and hoping that more efforts could be made to deter others.

