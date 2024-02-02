45-year-old US-based Ghanaian electrician falls to death from a 30-ft building

File photo

A 45-year-old US-based Ghanaian has been confirmed dead after he fell from a 30-feet building at the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland.

Akwasi Addae, died instantly according to the NIH spokesperson who confirmed the incident to local media indicating that investigations are underway to establish the actual cause of death.



Police sources indicate that Addae was doing repairs on the exterior of a building at about 12:30 p.m on the day when he fell through the grate and into an air-handling intake shaft.



The incident, according to GhanaWeb checks happened in the second week of January 2024.



The NIH’s Occupational Health and Safety Division says it has reported the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Both groups are set to investigate the cause of Addae’s fall and “confirm appropriate safety measures are in place and followed.”

Meanwhile, a week after the passing of Addae has been commemorated in Maryland and a date in March 2024 set for his burial.





