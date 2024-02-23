He was shot while going to send money to Ghana - Friend of Ghanaian killed in Canada

The late Adu Boakye

Some more details have emerged from the shooting of a Ghanaian immigrant in Canada last week.

Adu Boakye was shot at a bus stop by an unknown gunman before he succumbed to his wounds when he was rushed to the hospital.



The incident, according to the police, took place "On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m." when they had "responded to a call for shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area."



Two major events have since happened over the death of Boakye, even as police hunt the assailant. The first is a GoFundMe page raising funds to support his funeral and the family back home in Ghana, and the second is a scheduled vigil.



An intro to the fundraiser by Richardson Adorsu, a friend of the deceased, gave details of how he found himself at the bus stop.

"Adu Boakye came to Canada seeking a better life for himself and family. Adu was shot while standing at the bus stop at Jane and Driftwood while waiting for the bus to go and send money to his wife back home in Ghana," it read in part.



The vigil for Boakye will be held at a bus shelter across from the Driftwood Community Centre on Saturday, February 24, at 1 p.m., the NOW news portal reports.



SARA