45-year-old businesswoman in police grips for fraudulently renting out a warehouse she didn't own

File Photo: A 45-year-old businesswoman has been remanded for posing as landlady in rent deal

A 45-year-old businesswoman has been remanded into police custody for posing as the landlady of a warehouse she had rented, and renting it out to another trader.

This report was sighted in the Chronicles Newspaper dated June 15, 2023.



According to the report, the accused person whose name is given as Peace Kyerewaa, rented the warehouse at Tudu for GH¢ 3, 500.00 a month from one Alhaji Suleman Yushua in July 2021.



Peace however rented this same space to a colleague at a sum of GH¢ 80, 000.00 for five years.



The complainant, whose name is given as Patient, after finding out, reported the case to the police on May 18, 2023, leading to the arrest of the accused.



She was later arraigned before an Accra High Court on the charge of defrauding by false pretenses but pleaded not guilty before His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The brief fact of the case which was read in court suggests that Peace Kyerewaa who lived at Manhea in Accra, on December 1, 2022, offered to rent out a warehouse situated at Tudu to the complaint, whose name is also given as Patient at a total of GH¢ 80,000.00 for five years.



The complainant paid the sum in cash for the period stated by the accused in a forged tenancy agreement.



On April 30, 2023, the report continued, the two women were invited to a meeting by who appears to be the original landlord, Alhaji Suleman over the said warehouse.



It was at the said meeting that the complainant was informed that the space did not belong to the accused as she claimed.



The prosecuting officer indicated to the court that Alhaji Suleman Yushua on July 1, 2021, rented out his warehouse to the accused to pay a monthly rent of GH¢ 3, 500.00.

Further investigations revealed that the accused posed as a landlady, prepared a tenancy agreement for five years, signed it and handed it over to the complainant.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





NW/WA