45-year-old man remanded for killing his mother with scissors

The Asamankese Magistrate Court Presided over by Her Worship Mrs. Cynthia Bragodzi has remanded into Police Custody a 45-year-old man who stabbed her mother with Scissors and killed her in Asamankese.

The accused, Samuel Boateng will re-appear in court on 28th December 2020.



Prosecuting, Sargent Samuel Owusu told the court that the incident occurred in Yaayo-Asamankese on the night of 20th December 2020 when the deceased, Comfort Ayede, 65 years attempted to stop her son from going out in the night.



The prosecution said the accused person is a divorced man who has been staying with his mother for some time now and believed to be drinking alcohol daily but all attempt by the family to stop him from drinking has proved futile.



The prosecutor told the court that the deceased together with family other family members decided to send the accused person to a prayer camp on 21st December for deliverance.

Unfortunately on the night of 20th December, the accused attempted going out in the night and the late mother decided to stop him, alleging the accused is going to drink alcohol and that brought misunderstanding between the deceased and accused person where the accused managed to get scissors in the room and stabbed his mother severely and killed her.



Sargent Samuel Owusu told the court that other family members and siblings of the accused person heard the noise and came in to rescue their mother but she died when she was rushed to the hospital.



The accused person was later on 21st December arrested in Asamankese and sent to court for prosecution.