45-year-old man shot dead at Kasoa

The deceased was said to have been attacked by two men on a motorbike

A 45-year-old unidentified pillion rider has been shot dead by an unknown assailant at Opeikuma Junction traffic light in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The deceased was said to have been attacked by two men who were riding on a black royal motor bike from the opposite direction at the Opeikuma Junction traffic light.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) disclosed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.



The Police PRO said, on Wednesday March 31 at about 0900 hours, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command received a report that a man had been shot dead in the area. She said a team was dispatched to the crime scene who quickly sent the victim him to the Kasoa Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Oppong said that initial investigations has revealed that two men on a black royal motor bike traveling from the opposite direction at the Opeikuma junction traffic light, armed with a shot gun, got down and attacked the deceased.



She said the armed men shot the victim in the chest, collected some brown envelope he was holding and drove off.



The Police PRO said the body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for preservation, identification and autopsy as investigations.