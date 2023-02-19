45-year-old tiler in court over sex with 22-year-old mentally challenged

File photo

Source: GNA

A 45-year-old Tiler has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly having sex with a 22-year-old mentally challenged lady at Pure Water, near Ashongman, Accra.

Kwadwo Asare charged with carnal knowledge of an mentally challenged, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted Asare to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with three sureties one to be justified.



The matter has been adjourned to March 1.



The prosecution, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, said the complainant was a poultry farmer residing at Ashongman with the victim, also a dumb.



It said investigations revealed that the victim was known in the neighbourhood as a “special child”.

The prosecution told the court that on February 2, 2023, the complainant’s mother informed him that the victim was missing.



It said the complainant, therefore, rushed home and started searching for the victim.



He also gave his phone number to some people to contact him incase they found the victim.



The prosecution said the following day, the complainant received a call from a neighbour that the victim had been found.



It said the victim on seeing the complainant, run to him and when quizzed with a sign language as to where she had been, the victim led the complainant to the accused person’s house and pointed to his door.

It said the victim in a sign language indicated that the accused person had had sex with her.



A report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested by the Police at Agbogba and later the accused person was transferred to Adenta DOVVSU where a medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to hospital for examination.



It said the complainant had not been able to produce the victim’s birth certificate to assist in investigations.