46-year-old manageress enstooled new Queen of Abesim

A manageress, aged 46, was on Monday enstooled as the new queen of Abesim, near Sunyani and Kyidomhemaa of the Dormaa Traditional Area of the Bono Region under the stool name Nana Biyaa Konama II.

Known in private life as Mrs. Evon Konama Damoah Ayisi, the manageress of the Accra-based Agricultural Materials Limited, the new Kyidomhemaa (queen in-charge of crowd) occupied the stool left vacant by her late grandmother, Nana Yaa Pomaa.



The late Nana Pomaa, who ascended the Abesim queen’s stool in 1978, reigned for 43 years and died in 2021, after a short illness. She was 66 years old.



Royal gates and the kingmakers of Abesim selected, and Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief and Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwaben, the Paramount Queen of Dormaa Traditional Area approved the candidacy of the new queen.



The Abesim town was greeted with joy and ecstasy as they carried the new queen shoulder-high and held a procession through the principal street of the town amidst dancing and singing of traditional melodious songs of joy.



Though the town was calm and peaceful, there were some few Police personnel to maintain law and order.



Earlier, Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality, and the Benkumhene (chief of the left-wing division) of the Dormaa Traditional Area, who represented Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II took Nana Konama II through some customs and traditions to seal her enstoolment.

Barima Afari II entreated the new queen to help tackle the rising teenage pregnancy and school dropout menace among girls in the area and also advised the people to support her to succeed in her endeavours



He reminded the chiefs and people of the area that Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II had prioritised proper sanitation and hygiene practices and entreated them to keep their surroundings clean to conform to environmental best practices.



Barima Kumi Acheaw III, the Chief of Abesim and Kyidomhene (chief in-charge of crowd) of the Dormaa Traditional Area, expressed appreciation to the Traditional Council and the entire Dormaa people for the successful installation of the new queen.



As the embodiment of the people, the Abesim chief promised to mobilise the people to push the holistic development of not only the Abesim town, but the traditional area as well.



Nana Konama II also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the chiefs and people of traditional area and promised to strengthen the unity among the people for the purposes of development.