47,835 households to receive ITNs in Techiman South Municipality

Set of insecticide nets

About 47,835 households in 138 communities are to benefit from the distribution of Insecticide-Treated Mosquito Nets (ITNs) under the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) in the Techiman South Municipality.

Under the Programme, the ITNs would be distributed to each member of a household within one week, from Wednesday, May 26 to Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to protect them from mosquito bites to reduce the rate of malaria infection in the area.



Mr Miyel Dabuo, the Techiman Municipal Disease Control Officer and the focal person for the NMCP told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the move was part of the Ghana Health Service’s nationwide effort to reduce the incidence of malaria infection through pragmatic preventive measures.

Mr Dabuo said malaria was the leading disease among the first 10 out-patient departments (OPD) cases recorded in the health facilities, saying because it was a morbidity case, there was the need for people to constantly observe the prevention protocols to prevent mosquito bites.



He said to achieve the NMCP objective, the Techiman South Municipal Health Directorate started data validation, training for Registration Assistants, Micro-Planning exercises and conveying the nets from the national level to the Directorate for distribution.