47 candidates contesting for 12 seats in Bono Region

Eight political parties are vying for a parliamentary seat in the Bono Region

Forty-seven candidates including seven women in eight political parties and five independent parliamentary candidates have filed nominations to contest for 12 parliamentary seats in the Bono Region in the impending December 7 general election.

Mr. Frank Ohene Okraku, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.



He said both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filled candidates for the 12 parliamentary seats, Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), a candidate, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) five candidates and Peoples National Convention (PNC) six candidates.

The rest were Convention Peoples Party (CPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Great Consolidated Peoples Party (GCPP), two candidates each, Mr. Okraku said, and added that 3,109 people did transfer during the period of proxy and transfer of votes exercise for the election 2020.



On the voters transfers Mr. Okraku said Sunyani East had 526, Sunyani West,383, Dormaa West 185, Dormaa Central, 270, Dormaa East, 119, Berekum East, 320, Berekum West, 205, Jaman South, 187, Jaman North 293, Banda 122, Tain, 188 and Wenchi 311.