47-year-old class six pupil, Akraba Nana explains why he went back to school

47-year-old class six pupil, Akraba Nana

Akraba Nana, a 47-year-old class six pupil explains how he was motivated to return to school after several years of dropping out and fathering seven other students.

The 47-year-old man narrating his story in an exclusive interview on Asaase radio indicated that, at the age of 14, he was compelled to drop out of school in class three briefly after the demise of his parent.



“I was in class three when I lost both parents [then] my future ambition crashed, and I had to leave school,” he said.



According to Akraba Nana, affectionately called, Schoolboy, after the demise of his parents, he was forced to move from one place to another in search of greener pastures and finally decided to settled in Akraba, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region. While in Akraba, he quickly established himself as a head porter at the Kotokoraba Market.



Through it out, Akraba Nana said he took solace in music and realized he has a notch for making music and wanted to make the best out of his newly discovered talent.



Unfortunately for him, his inability to read and write made it impossible for him to script his song lyrics. Even more frustrating for him was, the inability of paid writers to write his songs without ambiguity.



“All those who wrote my songs for me did not write it exactly the way I wanted to bring out the lyrics,” Akraba said.

It was this challenge, the inability to write his songs that forced him to go back to school, Akraba revealed.



“The motivation to write my songs forced me to go back to school. After consultation with my wife, I decided to go back to school to be able to read and write.”



Akraba commutes close to a kilometer each day to the St. Paul Catholic School. He does that every morning in the company of his seven kids, four of them are his seniors, and two are his classmates.



Unlike other students who were admitted to Nursery One on the first day, Akraba had a waiver to begin his school journey in class three.



“The headmistress was admitting nursery students as at the time I was also seeking admission. Per the school rules, the window was opened for nursery students, [but] the headmistress allowed me to start in class three,” he recalled.



EAN/BB