48 NDC MPs have tested positive for coronavirus - Wontumi alleges

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has alleged that a lot of parliamentarians representing the NDC have contracted COVID-19.

The outspoken chairman said per reports he has received, about 48 MPs from the Minority side have coronavirus.



Speaking on Wontumi FM in Kumasi and monitored by Pulse Ghana, Chairman Wontumi said the NDC leadership in Parliament are concealing the news of the infections.



”I have been informed that 48 NDC MPs have the coronavirus in Parliament”, he revealed.



”The NDC leadership are hiding the test results because that’s their way of doing things, however, I have gotten the information”, he added.

Chairman Wontumi also said MPs from the NPP have also contracted the virus and they are about 45 in number.



Currently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo is on 14-day isolation after being exposed to the virus by a member of his inner circle.









