48 NDC MPs sign petition demanding reinstatement of Haruna, Muntaka - Report

Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Close to fifty Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have signed a petition calling on the party leadership to reverse the changes made to their leaders in parliament.

The NDC National Executives announced on January 23 through a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, changes to its three main leaders in the persons of the Minority Leader, his deputy and the Minority Chief Whip.



MP for Buem, Kofi Adams, who is not part of the aggrieved MPs confirmed that he had seen the said petition and that indeed some colleagues are signing up for it.



The reports indicate that most of the signatories are members of the party's backbench.



The main change in the NDC frontbench is of Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) replacing Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes and retentions

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as the second deputy Minority Chief Whip.





