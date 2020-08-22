Regional News

48 women farmer-based organisations receive GH¢2.5 million support

File photo [Women Farming]

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development(MLGRD) have launched a GH¢2.5 million pilot support project for 48 selected women farmer-based organisations across Sefwi- Waiwso in the Western North Region.

The support include; equipment and training for beneficiary farmer-based groups.



Speaking at the launch, Mr Henry Williams Fordjour, Western North Regional Director of Food and Agriculture said the support was in line with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy (FIAP), which seeks to empower women to eradicate poverty and build more peaceful, inclusive and more prosperous world.



He explained that a total of 122 Farmers from three farmer based groups from the Sefwi-Waiwso Municipality were the beneficiaries from the Western North Region.



The groups are, Mewoenenyo farmers group at Nyameagyeso, Miwenenyo farmers group at Mempeasem and Anidaso farmers group at Nkonya with each farmer group receiving GH¢43,000 support in training and Equipment.



He pointed out that an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the leadership of the farmer groups.

Mr Fordjour indicated that the initiative would contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the government of Ghana's investment for Food and Jobs (IFJ) objectives.



He hinted that the activities that would be supported were; purchasing and installation of agro-processing equipment with capacity building on the operational and maintenance of the machinery and marketing techniques to ensure appropriate marketing linkages.



"It is expected that this initiative will improve the ability of women's farmer based organizations to efficiently add value to their products and to reduce post -harvest losses and improve the incomes of members as well as the economic status of their households", he added.



The Regional Director said an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Trade and GRATIS to supply Equipment required by the beneficiary women groups to deliver and install them for use by the Farmers.



He advised farmers across the country to form cooperatives since that was the only way to access government’s support and programmes.

He also called on the beneficiary farmers to make good use of the initiative and seek expert advice to remain vibrant in business.



Ms Janet Amoah, chairperson of Anidaso Farmer group, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary groups, commended the government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the support since it would go a long way to motivate them to work harder to support their families and the country.



She called on farmers in the Region to form cooperatives to receive support from the government.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.