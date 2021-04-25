48-year-old wife of lawyer Maurice Ampaw finally laid to rest

Born in 1972, the 48-year-old woman died on February 18, 2021, after a short illness

Mrs Evelyn Ampaw, the wife of popular Ghanaian legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has finally been laid to rest. She passed away some two months ago.

Born in 1972, the 48-year-old woman died on February 18, 2021, after a short illness.



Evelyn was married to lawyer Maurice Ampaw for 16 years and they had a set of twins, a boy and a girl who are twelve years old.



Her final funeral ceremony commenced on Friday, April 24, at her residence in Laterbiokoshie, Accra.



Mrs Ampaw's mortal remains was made to lie-in-state at the Max Dodu Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday.



The grief expressed by the few mourners was evident on their faces despite their facemasks and other COVID-19 protocol.



Evelyn Ampaw was interred at the Gbawe cemetery afterwards.

There shall be a Memorial and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the same venue.



Videos from the ceremony on Saturday, show the grieving lawyer Ampaw in a sombre mood with his twin daughter and son by his side throughout.



Mr and Mrs Ampaw celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary sometime in 2020. In an interview at the time, Ampaw disclosed the challenging circumstances under which he got married. According to the popular lawyer, he got married to Evelyn, his childhood friend after they dated for 15 years.



Watch visuals from the funeral ceremony of Mrs Evelyn Ampaw below:



