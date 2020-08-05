Regional News

480 candidates sit for WASSCE in Akontombra district

A total of 480 final year students are writing this year's West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the Sefwi-Akontombra district of the Western North Region.

Of the figure, 258 of them are males while 212 are females. The Akontombra senior high School and Nsawora Adwumafua community day senior high schools are the examination centres.



At the Akontombra SHS 123 male candidates and 156 females are writing there, while 135 males and 56 females are taking their exams at the Nsawora Adwumafua community senior high school.



A visit to the Nsawora Adwumafua community senior high school revealed that all the COVID-19 safety measures were adhered to. Mr Thomas Kwofie, Sefwi- Akontombra district Director of Education in an interview with the GNA, said all registered candidates were present for the examination and expressed satisfaction with the smooth start.

He indicated that the examination was conducted under strict adherence to all the Covid-19 precautionary measures and advised the students to remain calm and desist from patronizing allegedly leaked examination questions on social media since they were fake.



Mr Yawson Amoah, District Chief Executive for Sefwi- Akontombra who visited the Nsawora Adwumafua community senior high school commended the government and the Ministry of Education for supplying all the final year students with nose masks and hand sanitizers.



He encouraged the first batch of Nsawora Adwumafua community senior high school to make the school proud by passing in all the subjects.

