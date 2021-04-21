49 TV stations to be shut down for operating without authorization - NCA

Joe Anokye is the National Communications Authority boss

Some 49 television stations that have been operating without authorizations are to be shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This exercise, according to a statement by the NCA, “forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various satellite free-to-air television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).”



The statement further stated that the monitoring exercise revealed that some television channels in the country were operating without valid NCA authorizations.



“As a result, 49 channels have been identified to be operating without valid authorizations from the Authority and is being shut down accordingly,” the statement added.

Among these TV stations are Thunder TV, Ice1 TV, Cash TV, Lion TV, Kwaku Bonsam TV, Apple TV, Iron TV, Abapa TV, Serwaa TV, Face TV, NTV, Nazareth TV among many other ones.



Here’s the full list:



