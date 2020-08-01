Crime & Punishment

49-year-old remanded for shooting 3 persons at a funeral

The suspect is to reappear before the court on August 28, 2020.

A 49-year-old man, Eric Richard Ashie has been remanded into police custody by the Sowutuom Magistrate Court for shooting and injuring three persons during a funeral ceremony at Joma, in the Ga West District.

The victims of the shooting incident are Kamal Nurideen, 13, who sustained a bullet wound to his head and is said to be in a critical condition at the 37 Military Hospital; Fuseini Amidu, 16, and Mohammed Abdul Tawab, 26, both of whom were treated at the Oduman Clinic for various injuries and have since been discharged.



Speaking in court, Prosecuting Sergeant Regina Nyarko said Police Patrol Team in the Anyaa District were carrying out patrol duties when they got wind of a shooting incident at Joma on July 25, 2020, around 2:35 p.m.



The prosecuting officer told the court that when the team got to the scene (the funeral grounds), a mob had already apprehended Ashie and subjected him to severe beatings on suspicion of pulling the trigger and firing shots at the victims.

Some good Samaritans are, however, said to have rushed the victims to the Oduman Clinic, near Ablekuma, where Tawab and Fuseini, who had bloodstains all over their bodies, were admitted while Nurideen was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.



Investigators who visited the third victim, Nurideen at the 37 Military Hospital found out that he was being prepared for surgery to remove a pellet in his forehead.



Presiding Magistrate Stephen Tabiri, remanded Ashie in police custody to reappear before the court on August 28, 2020.

