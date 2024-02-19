5 Bawumia boys, 8 stalwarts - Who does what in Bawumia's 2024 campaign team

Collage of some key members expected to be named

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to present a list of persons for his presidential campaign team to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Council today, February 19, 2024.

Bawumia was elected the party's 2024 flagbearer in November 2023, as the party seeks to win a third consecutive term in office under the 'Break The Eight' mantra.



Information from the pro-government Daily Guide newspaper shows that Bawumia is set to present a core blend of experience and youthful energy in the list that will include a number of his close aides and party stalwarts.



Senior advisors



A key part of the list is of senior advisors, the VP split the four slots among party bigwigs, Fred Oware, a key ally through his fleagbearership election and one-time national chairman Peter Mac Manu, a seasoned election expert.



Two young politicians, considered as his "boys" are also listed. They are one-time MP for Lawra, Anthony Karbo and the aspiring MP for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku.

Bawumia will engage with the National Executive Committee (NEC) for review and endorsement of his senior advisors.



Other members expected to be listed in other capacities include:



* Dan Botwe, campaign chairman



* Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP General Secretary to serve as Head of Campaign Operations



* Frederick Opare-Ansah, campaign manager

* Kwabena Agyepong and Nana Akomea, Deputy campaign managers



* Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Campaign Manager in charge parliamentary affairs,



* Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeini as campaign spokespersons.



Other reports suggest that Krobea Kwabena Asante, another close aide is expected to be given a role. Conspicously missing, however, is Bawumia's current spokesperson, Gideon Boako, who will be contesting to enter Parliament on the Tano North ticket.



