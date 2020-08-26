General News

5 Ghanaian top journalists who switched to politics

It is the popular practice of most Ghanaian Political parties to recruit their elected MPs from the ranks of lawyers, lecturers and so on but in recent times journalists have caught the eye of these parties.

Despite the idea that Journalists are meant to be independent, objective observers of governance and not meant to cross over into party politics, these people have ditched their several years of media practice to venture into serious politics.



Fascinating enough, most of these faces land themselves big positions in government and perhaps, it is as a result of their writing and communication skills which equips them best for the task.



However, most individuals do not appreciate this particular move by these media personalities. To them their love for politics represents a total deviation from journalistic principles; unbiased assessment, humility and fairness to all manner of people, regardless of race, gender, beliefs, age, and ethnicity. This is also coupled with a popular cliché that suggests that one becomes outrageously corrupt after venturing into politics.



These ‘journalist-turned politicians’ are listed below



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah





His move away from a media organisation in 2014 shocked many as there wasn’t a hint of his departure.



Being the host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, a niche he successfully carved for himself, many didn’t expect him to leave the media to join politics particularly because he had established himself as a key figure in the media landscape.



But the former Morning show host, now Information Minister, has lifted the lid on the real reason for his ‘sudden’ departure from the media landscape.



He stated in an interview that he joined politics so as to cause greater change in the lives of people.



In 2016, he contested and won the Ofoase Ayirebi seat on the ticket of the governing NPP. He was appointed a deputy Minister for Information in 2017 and subsequently took over the role of sector Minister in November, 2018.



Stan Xoese Dogbe





He rose to become an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama after practicing journalism for a while at The Multimedia Group Limited.



The former JoySMS producer, Stan Dogbe became the ‘face of the presidency’ in the erstwhile Mahama administration in 2016 after he landed himself the position of a presidential staffer.



Elizabeth Ohene







The Former Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education worked at Graphic Corporation as a Reporter, Staff Writer, Columnist, and Acting Editor of the Daily Graphic and Mirror. She also had the opportunity to serve as a Member of a Board of Directors of the Corporation.

The Minister had worked with the BBC as a Producer of Radio Programmes, then successively became a Presenter, Senior Producer on World Service and British Domestic Radio, Researcher and Columnist on the Focus on African Magazine and Deputy Editor in the African Service for English Daily Programmes, and in charge of the operational budget.



Miss Elizabeth Ohene was once government’s spokesperson in President Kufuor's Administration.



Kojo Frimpong







The seasoned journalist after working with some popular media houses including TV3 Network Limited established interest to represent the people of Wenchi in Parliament on the ruling NPP-ticket.



The former sports presenter lost to sitting Member of Parliament, Prof. George Yaw Gyan-Baffour after his first attempt.

Gideon Ayeequaye







Popular Television news anchor, Gideon Aryeequaye made two failed attempts to lead the NDC in the parliamentary elections.



He lost his first attempt to represent the then Weija Constituency primaries in 2008 and also the newly created Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituency of Accra in 2012.



He became the Ghana Tourism Authority CEO during the erstwhile Mahama administration and was latter replaced with Mrs Catherine Afeku when the NPP government took over.

